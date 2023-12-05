Natixis Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,597 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Comerica were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

