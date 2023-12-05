Natixis Cuts Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Natixis lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

