Natixis Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

