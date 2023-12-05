Natixis Has $246,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Natixis cut its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,601,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1281 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.