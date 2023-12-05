Natixis Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85,255 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $233.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

