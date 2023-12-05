Natixis Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LEU opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LEU. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

