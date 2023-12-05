Natixis Has $499,000 Stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

RSPE opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

