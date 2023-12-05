Natixis Has $534,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NU were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of NU by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NU by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

