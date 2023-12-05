Natixis Invests $316,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,285,000 after acquiring an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

