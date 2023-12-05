Natixis Invests $354,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in fuboTV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.32.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

