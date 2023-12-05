Natixis Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 418,301 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

