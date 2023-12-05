Natixis Makes New $338,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

