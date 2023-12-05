Natixis Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

