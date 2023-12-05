Natixis Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 83.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

