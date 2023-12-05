Natixis Purchases New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

