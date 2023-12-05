Natixis Purchases New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Natixis acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

