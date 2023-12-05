Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

