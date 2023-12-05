Natixis Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Owen LaRue LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

