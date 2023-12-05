Natixis Sells 14,083 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Natixis reduced its position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.47. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

