Natixis Sells 144,483 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Natixis lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,483 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

