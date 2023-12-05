Natixis Takes $397,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Natixis bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

