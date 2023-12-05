Natixis Takes $414,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

