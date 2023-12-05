Natixis Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,410,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,261,000 after buying an additional 121,796 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

