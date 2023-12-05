Natixis Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

