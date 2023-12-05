New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Holdings Reduced by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

NMFC opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $13.20.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.