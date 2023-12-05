Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Itron worth $39,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

