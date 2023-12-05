Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Aspen Technology worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $56,982,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

