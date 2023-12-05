Northern Trust Corp Has $39.90 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Select Medical worth $39,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $7,690,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Select Medical stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

