Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,402 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,402 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of SLM worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $131,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $852,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

