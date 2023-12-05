Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,454 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,454 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of ALLETE worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 5.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,330,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

ALE opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

