NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.