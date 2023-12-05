Ossiam Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cognex were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

