Ossiam Buys 1,118 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ossiam raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

