Ossiam Buys 12,197 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

