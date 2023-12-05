Ossiam Buys 2,121 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ossiam increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 195.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

