Ossiam Buys 3,943 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 160.1% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.