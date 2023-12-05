Ossiam Buys 410 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $400.06 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

