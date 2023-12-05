Ossiam Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Natixis increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 737.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

