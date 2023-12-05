Ossiam Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,715,000 after purchasing an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

CPB stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

