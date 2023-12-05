Ossiam Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

