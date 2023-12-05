Ossiam Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,967 shares of company stock worth $8,436,857. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

