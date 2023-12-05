Ossiam Has $228,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGX opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.