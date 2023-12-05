Ossiam Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ossiam lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

