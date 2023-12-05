Ossiam Has $234,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ossiam grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

DOCU opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

