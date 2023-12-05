Ossiam Has $241,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ossiam increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.