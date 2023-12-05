Ossiam Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,859 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYF opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.