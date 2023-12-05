Ossiam Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ball were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

