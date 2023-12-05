Ossiam Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Toro were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. Toro’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

