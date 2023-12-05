Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 131.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 384.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $365.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $372.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.