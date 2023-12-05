Ossiam Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

